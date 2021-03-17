Well, you lucky taxpayers are having to support over 8,000 new people who Biden allowed.
Did you notice the 75-cents increase in your price of gas?
How about your cost for oil and gas to heat your homes? You can thank Biden for that.
It costs you money out of your paycheck to find homes for these 8,000 people to feed them, to medicate them, give them clothes and other necessary items. Biden doesn't care as it doesn't affect him. And these people won't live near him.
And you listen to Pelosi and Harris, they want even more. Bernie Sanders wants every person to give 50% of their wages to support the government. You pay state and federal taxes. Then they give you a little bit back as a refund and spend the rest without your approval. Whatever happened to the statement of "government by the people and for the people" as the Constitution says? they get elected making millions and you, the taxpayer, pinch pennies to feed your families and work two jobs.
And now we have Pelosi telling the state of Alabama they can elect a new lady to the Senate because she is a Republican. Who in their right mind gave her the power to tell the state population who they can or cannot elect as a new senator?
And please don't forget President Trump put millions of people back to work while Pelosi told Biden to shut down the oil pipelines and put 11,000 families on welfare.
It's time for a change and you, America, need to demand it.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
