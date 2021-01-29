What happened in Washington, D.C., was very disturbing. Each person in America has the right to protest for or against a given issue. But they do not have the right to use violence or deadly violence or threats of deadly violence to try to overturn a government body or harass them outside Capitol buildings, etc.
What is also appalling is current sitting members of Congress, who are allegedly behind these acts of domestic terrorism, are not actively being investigated by current administration, Congress or other agencies involved. As it looks now, a second impeachment trial is a moot, not winnable effort.
Each member of government who is allegedly involved, if truly complicit, should be charged, found guilty, removed from office and jailed, including now-private citizen Donald Trump and his followers.
I realize and understand COVID-19, etc., is a major issue for the new president, but while Biden is writing executive orders, one of these orders should be a full blown public investigation of this assault.
The apathy shown so far by fellow Americans to speak up and demand a full public investigation is not right. These instigators are back in their turfs harassing members of Congress with deadly threats, etc., while they travel to and from the Capitol.
I, being a fellow American, call on the current Biden administration to have the balls to make a stand. Open a complete investigation of the assault at the U.S. Capitol on American values and fellow Americans. I also ask current leaders, and fellow members, in the House and Senate to stand up for your country and demand justice.
Dan White
Rutland
