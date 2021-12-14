You’ve got to hand it to the Republicans. They have created the perfect design to steal our elections.
First, they did what they had to do to get the law on their side. Justices, up to and including the Supreme Court, have been added and are certainly of their ilk.
Next, the Republicans made sure the crime site was laid out in their best interest. This can best be seen by the gerrymandering they have supported in order to ensure success will be theirs.
Lastly, if both of the above fail, they have frightened off non-partisan elections officials and are replacing them with those of their party. Also, Republican legislatures in many states have passed legislation allowing the legislatures to determine who wins the state’s electoral votes.
Yes, you have to hand it to the crooked Republicans. They have created the perfect steal of our elections … and with that, our democracy.
William Gay
Montpelier
