No matter what the final reading of the Mueller report brings, we have a dishonest and corrupt administration led by the ultimate unethical, dishonest and corrupt Mr. Trump. My outrage with this administration is difficult to fit within the confines of this letter.
Why the behavior of this administration has gone unchecked by the Republicans in Washington strikes me as dangerous. Have they all been infected with "lack of spinitis?" Have they all been branded with a "T?" The ridiculous spin that comes out of this White House makes me feel I am living in a different universe.
Be aware of what is happening behind the distractions. Deregulations and loss of funding are occurring within the EPA, Department of the Interior and National Institutes of Health, which will unfavorably affect our environment and health. Children are still being separated at the border and there are children who will never be reunited with their families. Be aware that every day Mr. Trump discredits our institutions (the FBI, CIA and Justice Departments, the journalism profession) plants a growing sense of distrust in the American people. This is not OK. The country is not OK with this administration.
Mr. Trump needs to become a one-term president with a defeat in 2020.
"The fabric of democracy is always fragile everywhere because it depends on the will of citizens to protect it, and when they become scared, when it becomes dangerous for them to defend it, it can go very quickly." — Margaret Atwood, writer and poet
Do not let our democracy vanish because of complacency or apathy.
Patricia Schroeder
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.