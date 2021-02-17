Well, your President Biden has opened the gates to aliens as the Rutland Herald reported: 62,500 people this year 125,000 people next year. How many of them carry germs of all kinds or COVID-19? Who is going to pay for feeding them, housing them, giving them medical care? Why, it's every working man and woman.
We have veterans starving, homeless, living hand-to-mouth and the United States is having trouble giving food to real Americans, and here we get 125,000 people who can't or won't find jobs because they don't speak English or have any work history. So they will live off the government, which essentially means you. Your taxes are going up, which is pure liberal thinking.
Democrats don't care because they always get paid. Good old Democrats tax and spend.
Let's not forget Biden giving nuclear capability away to Iran. They spend millions of tax dollars to impeach a civilian. And let's not forget the push for electric cars; the problem is the automakers haven't figured out how to make the car regenerate its own power so you will have to plug it in and you will be charged for the plug in.
I hope one day that people will wake up and realize Democrats are wrong in their beliefs. But it won't happen. Just like the notion of term limits will not happen with Democrats in power. The poor will get poorer and the Washington bureaucrats will get richer at your expense. The veterans will still be homeless and hungry.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.