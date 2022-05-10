For the past few years, Democrats have worked tirelessly erasing gender in all its forms.
They tell us women who have babies aren’t mothers; they are “birthing people.” They insist men can get pregnant while giving parents of newborns the option of not designating the sex of their baby on his/her birth certificate, despite their infant’s obvious male or female genitalia and other biological gender markers.
The left has championed transgender men competing in women’s sports, putting biological women at a significant disadvantage. Biden’s addition to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, refused to answer the question during her confirmation when asked to define what a woman is.
Now that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, which would leave abortion laws to be determined by the states, Democrats are accusing those who oppose abortion of not protecting “women’s” rights and “women’s” reproductive health. Huh? I thought women and gender no longer exist, according to the left.
It’s remarkable how quickly the Democratic Party has reversed course and gone back to defending women and women’s rights after systemically attempting to abolish gender from our collective conscience.
Talk about hypocrisy and glaring double standards.
John Veritas
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.