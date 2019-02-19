There are a couple of reasons the Democrats are so anti-Trump: one is pure hatred and dislike for his work, the other is the fact that Trump's appointments will eventually expose and punish the perpetrators of the folly(s) performed leading up to the 2016 election. Mueller, being a part of the deep state, has been working hard to keep the deep staters out of jail, while sending a few backwater characters there to make it look good.
The new attorney general will spend considerable amount of time prosecuting the likes of Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Susan Rice, those involved with the Clinton Foundation and maybe even Mueller. There are others who may be candidates for court appearances, as well. Mueller has been working to keep the above out of jail, but his time has run out and he knows it. All of the above nonsense being paid for by the taxpayers, mind you.
Sit tight, folks, I believe the best is yet to come; the Dems haven't a clue what is in store for them in 2020. Meanwhile, they will be working three shifts a day to stay out of jail, and maybe that won't be enough.
Barnum and Bailey may be out of business, but the next circus will take their place with hopefully some jail time.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
