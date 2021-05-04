Do Democrats have a "wokeness" problem? How can being awake to injustice and to the possible end of human life, be a problem? Sure, we thought we could educate ourselves out of these issues, but we haven't the time, so we must legislate our way out of these problems.
Now, comes the Republicans with their forever argument against the collective good — self interest. We must all act in our self interest and the magical invisible hand of the marketplace will determine winners and losers and in-betweeners. A true capitalist believes in enlightened self interest and the collective good of a nation and not childish selfishness.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
