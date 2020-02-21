I disagree with a recent headline. Wealthy and powerful Democrats aren’t really afraid of Bernie Sanders.
They are afraid of the mass of average people who want what Bernie has consistently fought for, who are tired of corporate welfare and tax breaks for the wealthy, who want a more level playing field. These are the people who have been the base of the Democratic Party, but who have become disillusioned as the establishment Democrats have become Republican-lite. These are the people the upper echelon, including corporate media, fears and these are the progressives, independents and Democrats whom Bernie Sanders is uniting.
Carol Ballou
Belmont
