Has anyone bothered to listen to Democrat Joe Biden when he is answering questions from the media? He can't answer a simple softball question from a journalist without stumbling all over himself. And this is the best man the Democrats have to offer this country? And Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi are behind him. What does that tell you? If he is elected, he will be a puppet to the Democratic Party.
Now President Trump wants to expedite the second round of stimulus checks but Sanders and Pelosi won't agree to this issue unless all military bases with Confederate names be changed. Now what does that have to do with the welfare and security of the American people? i just can't believe these people are in charge of our best interests and welfare.
Again I say let's have term limits. Get some new people in Washington with fresh young minds, not ancient minds we have now. Two terms is a must. We the people must stand up and demand term limits. The Constitution says by the people, for the people not just Washington.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
