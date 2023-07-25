The laws governing a state emergency allow the governor to "rescue, shelter, provide and evacuate," giving the power and right to bypass the usual checks and balances of governance and use resources in a rapid way eliminating any barriers such as a bidding process, zoning regulations or political consensus.
All government parties acquiesce to what needs to be done to safely mitigate the most troublesome situations of the emergency to support whatever has to be done to get the state back to status quo or better (sometimes better because the emergency actions often teach the state what it can do to avoid the possible shortfalls of future emergency activity).
Without appearing unconscious to the personal tragedies and statewide problems caused by the recent devastating aftermath of mass flooding, I want only to use the positive momentum of this emergency to bring attention to an issue that continues to exist without much remediation since the state has become aware of such some 40 years running now: Vermont needs to fix its population inequity.
The state has to develop ways to keep and bring young people to live their lives as Vermont citizens. If the state cannot reverse its overwhelming aging demographics, the future will be inundated with economic and social "emergencies" that might be too far advanced to mollify.
My recommendation is the state must identify its demographic issue as an emergency. In doing so, the governor in expeditious kind can "rescue, shelter, provide and evacuate."