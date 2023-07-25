The laws governing a state emergency allow the governor to "rescue, shelter, provide and evacuate," giving the power and right to bypass the usual checks and balances of governance and use resources in a rapid way eliminating any barriers such as a bidding process, zoning regulations or political consensus.

All government parties acquiesce to what needs to be done to safely mitigate the most troublesome situations of the emergency to support whatever has to be done to get the state back to status quo or better (sometimes better because the emergency actions often teach the state what it can do to avoid the possible shortfalls of future emergency activity).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0