In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe, Democrats paused their Jan. 6 insurrection hearings to call for insurrection against the Supreme Court.
AOC stood in front of the Supreme Court and led an angry crowed screaming "Illegitimate!" Maxine Waters stated: "The Hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them!" For weeks, activist groups have sent mobs to protest at the homes of conservative justices, even though intimidation of federal judges is a crime. Remember when Sen. Chuck Schumer threatened Kavanaugh and other conservative justices that they would “pay the price” for overturning Roe?
This extremist rhetoric raised the temperature to the point where a would-be assassin showed up at Justice Kavanaugh’s house with a Glock, two magazines and pepper spray.
I demand these hateful left-wing insurrectionists be jailed immediately. If it weren’t for double standards, Democrats would have no standards at all.
Michelle Davis
Rutland Town
