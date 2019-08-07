The large field of candidates being fielded is the worst thing that the Democrats can bring on themselves. Every encounter they are subjected to that results in disparaging statements being made to gain the edge will result in being used by the GOP to foster their own candidate's support. The Democratic candidates must realize they are doing the GOP's dirty work for them.
I would caution them on the language they are using in these debates. There is strength in unity, but little in a field of 20-plus. The 2020 campaign could wind up being in the history [books] as the massive party blunder that gave another four years to the most unqualified individual to ever sit in the oval room.
The fate of our nation lies in unity and common sense during these debates. I urge all to show respect to their opponents.
Walter Duda
Poultney
