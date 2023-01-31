Please add my name to the growing number of Dennis Jensen fans who want his weekly column back. As others, like Tom Haley, have written, there are many of us who do not hunt or fish but really appreciate Dennis’s columns.

I hunted only a handful of times in my youth and occasionally go fishing. But I love the great outdoors and learning about wild animals and enjoy hearing and reading stories from folks who hunt and fish. That includes reading the very interesting and thought-provoking articles penned by Jensen.

