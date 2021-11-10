"Let’s Go Brandon" is a phrase I have seen lately on a yard sign in Rutland City. For those who may not know the meaning, this phrase has its origins from an Oct. 2 NASCAR race. Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR race, was being interviewed and in the background, the crowd could be heard chanting “(expletive) Joe Biden” and the reporter said you could hear the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.” So this phrase has become a euphemism in place of saying “(expletive) Joe Biden.”
While I do respect people’s right to free speech, I do think people in positions of authority or elected officials who are supposed to represent all their constituents, should think long and hard about messages they send by posting or having a yard sign with derogatory sayings. In this case, the yard sign (two of them) are on Alderman Tom DePoy’s yard. Alderman DePoy lives on a heavily traveled road, so the signs are seen by many people.
I do think that as a representative of the City of Rutland, Alderman DePoy could be sending a more positive, nondivisive, nonderogatory message that does not reflect badly on the residents of this city. So, Mr. DePoy, why not replace those signs with the "I Love Rutland" or "All Are Welcome" signs?
If you insist on keeping the Brandon signs on your lawn, I would suggest that you resign and allow someone who could do a better job of presenting a positive welcoming attitude of our city, take your place.
William Donovan
Rutland
