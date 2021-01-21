Many years ago, I learned the importance of using person-first language. For a person who lives daily with a physical or mental disability, it is helpful to be seen as a person first. For example, if/when a descriptor is necessary, rather than saying "a wheelchair-bound person," we can easily say "a person who uses a wheelchair." Descriptors are often not necessary, and they can unintentionally label and put people in the "other" or "different" category. Let’s emphasize our shared humanity.
Jo Yoder
Rutland
