Clarendon is evidently not OK with "Black Lives Matter" flags at Mill River.
It evidently is very OK with desecrated versions of the Stars and Stripes flying alongside the Middle Road. Supposedly, this ugly thing flies in support of police officers, the presumption being that this includes those officers who hold their knees on American citizens' necks for 8 minutes or however long it takes to kill them, merely because their skin is the "wrong" color.
This trashy version of our beautiful red, white and blue symbol of American freedom is roadside litter and should be removed. It is a sign of how badly trashed America has become in the past 3½ years. Its depressing black and blue "colors" are a perfect depiction of the Putin-generated travesty in the White House who constantly lies, cheats, fires people with integrity, spews Nazi-style racism and drives America farther into the ditch every day he remains in office. Putin certainly got his money's worth with this guy; and the Trumpy Dumpy black flaggers in Clarendon are living proof.
By the way, this con man has spent $340 million of our money on his 193 trips to golf courses, according to Forbes Magazine. That's one golf course outing every four days since he began occupying the White House. Does he ever work? Perhaps spreading doo on Twitter after watching TV all night is "work?" Or cheerleading is "work?" Or 193 golf course trips are "work?"
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.