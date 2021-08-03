Nanette Dubin raises an important point in her letter of July 29. Rep. Art Peterson attended the Clarendon Select Board on July 16, 2021, addressing the Select Board in Clarendon to perpetuate the “feeling” that Mill River schools are doing “worse.” By urging board members to support action toward the withdrawal of the Town of Clarendon from the Mill River Unified School District, Rep. Peterson relies on unsubstantiated data to determine that our schools are failing.
Rep. Peterson has not offered one positive suggestion as to how to improve the schools, even voting “no” on a measure passed last session to support improved reading instruction for our students. It appears that Rep. Peterson is more interested in representing a particular ideology rather than the parents, students and taxpayers of both Clarendon and Wallingford. Not only would his push for Clarendon to withdraw from the Mill River district cause ongoing strife, legal expenses, and uncertainty in the education of Clarendon’s students, it would cause this issue to disrupt the function of education in Wallingford.
Clarendon and Wallingford students deserve better.
Carol Geery
Clarendon
