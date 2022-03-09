Six million Jewish people, men, women, children, alone were, with one wave of a hand, destroyed. Two million more people were destroyed on top of those people. That was the Holocaust of that time.
Now, we have a blatant, unprovoked attack by a rabid animal, that being Russia doing exactly what the Nazis did. I have listened to "how inhumane it would be to destroy Putin." I have even listened to the sickening argument that it is somehow NATO's fault.
The only way to end this is to destroy Putin: born of evil, die of evil. Putin has been in "reign" since 1992 without any "resistance." There is a reason for that. Do not allow this monster to live any longer. Putin reminds me of a puny little pissant child who didn't get an extra cookie at dinner. Remove the child from the picture and everything works out. All else fails; the Kremlin is just like the ugly in-law nobody talks to at the table; blow it up. Better off without. Oops … what was that big noise? Nobody remembers anyway.
I, however, will remember Ukraine, the nation that the UN, NATO and the U.S. did nothing to help, sat back and watched as that monster destroyed an innocent country. I'll remember that.
Nick Searles
Rutland
