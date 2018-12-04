When a medical emergency occurs, we have all been trained to call 911 and have the expectation that assistance will be quick, concise and successful.
Unfortunately, a life-threatening medical emergency in my dental practice required two calls to 911, both of which resulted in the 911 dispatcher unable to locate us. My office is on Route 7, one of the main roads in the state. We were then asked by the dispatcher which ambulance service we use. Well, as we all know, there is only one ambulance service in Rutland City, and the 911 dispatcher was unaware of this?
Maybe if the state had kept local 911 dispatchers, this confusion would not have occurred. I received a letter from the commissioner of the State Department of Public Safety basically informing me that everything was handled correctly by E911 and that there is not an issue with the E911 system in Vermont.
Well, maybe the issue is with E911 knowing the location of residents in Rutland County? The delayed response was also blamed on my phone service provider, Comcast, having technical difficulties during the exact time of our emergency; however, Comcast does not verify this.
We were lucky that this medical emergency occurred in our facility with oxygen and an emergency medical kit available. I live in Rutland Town but do not have this at my home, nor would I expect most citizens do. I am not looking to place blame but rather to state that the citizens of Rutland County need to be aware of a potential issue when calling 911 and that 911 may not know their specific location.
Whatever is behind all of this, I know that an ambulance did not arrive for 20 minutes and that each time 911 was contacted for help, they could not locate us. Is that acceptable by our state government for the citizens of Rutland County?
Judith Fisch
Rutland
