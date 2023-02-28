I am not at all connected to Castleton, Lyndon, Johnson, Vermont Tech or any library in the state nor am I a student or a graduate of any college on the planet. I'm 87 years old, and I've learned a few things — keep your hands off the library. Have you no respect for books and the world they open. Never mind the trend is to digital libraries. You are in Vermont now, and we think for ourselves. When the magnificent (and not so magnificent) systems operating this world collapse because some ne'er-do-well flipped a switch when he/she wanted to rule over us, you, too, will be grateful to have "friends," lots of them, in the libraries.
Claire Duke
(0) comments
