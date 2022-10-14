I would like to thank the city of Rutland for installing automatic doors at the police station. I cannot stress how important this is. Disabled people have every right to access the police station.
This is especially important as the police commission and the traffic safety committee meet in the police station. Now we can access those meetings and fulfill our civic responsibility. Yes, responsibility; the disabled have a responsibility to make their feelings known and attend these meetings when an issue of concern comes up and now we can. This is what democracy is all about.
The Vermont Center for Independent Living, Rutland Office, and the Disabled Access and Advocacy of the Rutland Area group brought the need for this upgrade to the attention of the city of Rutland seven years ago. This was well worth the wait.
While it is true the Americans with Disabilities Act does not require buildings to have automatic doors, there are some buildings that should always have automatic doors. The disabled have just as much right to enter certain buildings as the rest of the public. As far as businesses are concerned, our money is just as good as any one else's. If we can't access your store or your restaurant, then how are we supposed to spend our money?
In any case, thank you to the City of Rutland.
