I would like to thank the city of Rutland for installing automatic doors at the police station. I cannot stress how important this is. Disabled people have every right to access the police station.

This is especially important as the police commission and the traffic safety committee meet in the police station. Now we can access those meetings and fulfill our civic responsibility. Yes, responsibility; the disabled have a responsibility to make their feelings known and attend these meetings when an issue of concern comes up and now we can. This is what democracy is all about.

