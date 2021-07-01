Parents with disabilities live in fear of discrimination in child welfare, family court, adoption and foster care proceedings. Statewide legislation could create procedural safeguards to protect children and families, whose parents or prospective parents have disabilities. Social service agencies exist in case parents need extra support. Parents with disabilities are often afraid to interact with these agencies because they sometimes take our children away from us using outright prejudice (which they call “common sense”) to justify their actions. I am a blind person, age 32, and I have no kids.
Most of the people who try to take our children away from us have good intentions, but misunderstand disability. The primary problems we face do not come from our disabilities, but from the low expectations and misperceptions which exist in society. These low expectations often lead people to assume we cannot safely and effectively raise children.
Vermont could follow the lead of dozens of other states by strengthening our laws to protect families involving parents with disabilities. Let’s consider these protections in child welfare cases, family courts, adoption and foster care proceedings:
— The disability of a parent cannot be the sole factor in determining parental fitness. If a disability of a parent is to be used as one of multiple factors, anyone attempting to prove that the parent’s disability undermines parental fitness must demonstrate, by clear and convincing evidence, a nexus between the parent’s disability and the alleged parental deficiency.
— To revoke or deny the rights of a parent with a disability, a court or agency must prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that supportive parenting services are not sufficient to overcome disability-related barriers.
If it is God’s plan for me, I want to be a parent one day. Let’s create a right to parent in Vermont.
Justin Salisbury
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.