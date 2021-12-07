As a disabled person who works with other disabled people, I have a special interest in the Build Back Better Act’s proposed funding for Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), which pays for assistants to come to your home. It originally proposed $400 billion for HCBS, which has been reduced to $150 billion. While disappointing, that’s still twice as much as has been budgeted for HCBS over the past 40 years.
The increased funding will allow many more disabled people to remain in their homes instead of having to live with family or be institutionalized. It will also provide livable wages to the home attendants and increasing this pool of workers is essential.
But HCBS is Medicaid-based. Many people who don’t qualify for Medicaid still cannot pay for home care themselves. They have to impoverish themselves in order to be eligible for Medicaid-based, in-home services.
Vermont has an answer to this dilemma, called the Participant Directed Attendant Care (PDAC) program. It is not Medicaid-based. The problem is that funding has been frozen for several years. Unlike Medicaid, which blends federal and state dollars, PDAC funding comes solely from the state, giving the Legislature an incentive to underfund (or even eliminate) the program.
I am thrilled that the Build Back Better bill, when implemented, will fortify and bolster our in-home care services. I would be ecstatic if the PDAC program was also bolstered to help those not Medicaid-eligible to live safely and securely in our homes.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington
