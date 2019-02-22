I need to strongly dispute Marcia Hildebrand's statements in her column "Against H.57" on Feb. 19. She says "Most women would admit they are not proud of their abortions and actually regret them," and "Very few women will publicly proclaim they feel good about their abortion history."
Most of all, I object to Ms. Hildebrand's presumption in speaking for "most women." She does not speak for me. For hundreds of years, the laws governing women's reproductive health, and other important life decisions, have been written by people other than the women themselves, who presume to know what women think and what they need. This needs to come to an end.
Secondly, I, for one, do not regret my abortion. I made a responsible decision years ago and I approve of that decision today. It is my belief that if a woman is allowed to use her own best judgement when she makes such an important decision, she will have less cause for regret afterward.
I support legislation affirming the legality of abortion in Vermont. Thank you for the opportunity to speak for myself.
Rebecca Bartlett
Brattleboro
