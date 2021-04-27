As a 43-year resident of Rutland City and parent of two proud RHS graduates and tri-scholar athletes, I am writing to urge the school board to not reverse the decision to retire the Raiders name and arrowhead logo.
As a retired teacher in Rutland area schools, I have witnessed first-hand the effects words and images can have on students and others in the community. A school board's job is to create a welcoming, supportive environment for every student — and even though the population of a particular group may be very small (as in, for example, the number of people needing wheelchair access to the building), we make sure what they need to feel welcome and comfortable is available.
I see this mascot issue in a similar light. The minority of students who feel marginalized by the use of the Raider name and arrowhead logo because of its origin and use over the decades since its inception, deserve a positive response from those whose job it is to represent them. The decision to change the mascot was made last fall after ample opportunity for community input. Much work has gone into choosing an inclusive name that represents the positive aspect of our community: intelligence, empathy and adaptability, among others.
Our empathy for a group of people in the minority (who will never be large enough to outvote the majority should it come to that) will be shown if we join in support for them and prove ourselves to be welcoming to and caring of all. This is the Rutland I know and love. This is the Rutland I am proud to support. I urge the school board to maintain the forward progress that has begun.
Maureen Sullivan
Rutland City
