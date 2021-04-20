I was impressed and encouraged by the equity work being done at Rutland Middle School and Rutland High School; Pati Beaumont and Meaghan Marsh's presentation was especially informative.
Mrs. Beaumont described how anti-racist work involves multiple components, including culturally responsive practices, community organization involvement (NAACP, BROC, etc.) and literacy audits, to name a few. Mrs. Beaumont also noted one of the most important things she has learned throughout this process is that "when oppression occurs … people of color are more negatively affected."
This is a fact we should use when thinking about the Rutland City Public Schools name and logo. The School Board should not applaud anti-racist work at the middle school and in the same meeting, attempt to return to a harmful name.
I urge School Board members to vote "no" in response to the motion to restore the previous Raider name and logo. As an educator and community member, I feel it is critically important to set a good example for our students and community by confirming the retirement of the appropriative Raiders name and logo and by embracing the Raven name.
The previous name and logo have been called out as offensive by a representative for Elnu Abenaki people, Rich Holschuh; mixed-race Ojibwe Alumna, Amanda Gokee; and many community members. In this case, the people most negatively affected are Indigenous community members; their views need to be heard and honored. I ask you to sincerely consider these perspectives before deciding on your vote next month.
Marisa Kiefaber
Rutland
