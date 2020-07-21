Bearing the name that perfectly describes this lovely Vermont stream, Cold River, in North Clarendon runs under Route 7 in a quintessential New England spot enjoyed by waders and picnickers alike.
So it was with heavy heart that a recent visit to the river was met with mounds of discarded beer bottles, dirty diapers, half-eaten bags of chips, dirty towels and clothes. Beginning at the parking area and covering the walkway, the mess culminates in heaps of disgusting garbage despoiling this once pristine river.
Really, fellow Vermonters? Surely, we can do better than this to keep our state of Vermont litter-free.
Diana Parker
Castleton
