So, the charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped. I understand the shooting of his co-star was not intentional, but he needs to serve time like any other person. Since he's truly sorry — and I believe he is — for the shooting, then he should've pleaded guilty.
What's just as disgusting is he has a wife young enough to be his daughter. That picture posted on the internet of Baldwin, 65, cradling his wife, 39, says it all.
