I noted the article in the Rutland Herald, “Doctors move away from ventilators,” indicated that in New York City patients with COVID-19 put on ventilators only had a 20% survival rate, and those that did survive had considerable lung damage. This agrees with information from a recent interview on National Public Radio with two ICU doctors.
So why are we so fixated on ventilators? Would the survival rate be lower than 20% if these people were never put on ventilators? We are investing a lot of money and resources on a procedure with a very poor outcome.
Personally, I find the prospect of being put on a ventilator abhorrent and have decided to opt out. I’ve added an addendum to my living will instructing that I never be put on one. I don’t want to spend my last days on this planet hooked to a machine, especially one with such a dismal prognosis.
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
