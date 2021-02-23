Our elected officials should be role models for the community. Their behavior impacts us all.
I was taken aback by the outburst at the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, when told that this city is not my city.
Members of the Planning Commission, like Board of Aldermen members, are volunteers who give their time, toward the same goal of improving Rutland.
Public meetings should be a safe place for people to voice a diversity of viewpoints. Respectful behavior by all makes this possible. Not only was the inappropriate behavior by Sam Gorruso not stopped, it appeared to have been accepted.
Rutland can do so much better.
Susan Schreibman
Rutland
