In response to Ms. Nordmeyer's letter, yes, let's all celebrate the wisdom and insight of the DNC. Much like the Kavanaugh hearings, they are forcing us to choose Joe Biden. Did they learn nothing four years ago? Uncle Joe is certainly qualified, but he is a centrist and represents everything wrong with Washington. The DNC is playing it safe by propping him up because they believe he is electable and can beat Trump. But can he? Thousands of passionate people online say "no." But Bernie can.
And please stop using socialism as an insult. This ain't your daddy's socialism. Unrestrained capitalism is ruining America. Democratic Socialism, as I understand it, is a balance between government control and the free market. Sanders has never strayed from his message and has always been on point.
Biden equals, to quote David Byrne, "same as it ever was." Bernie equals progress and change. We need him now, more than ever.
Robbie Grace
North Clarendon
