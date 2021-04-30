Open letter to Rutland City School Board members:
I strongly urge you to not go backward on the decision to change the RHS name and mascot. I graduated from Rutland High School in 1976. I taught in RCPS for 13 years and my children attended RCPS for their school careers, my youngest graduating in 2004. I have a long connection with the city schools, starting with kindergarten in 1964.
You know the history, you know the research, you witness schools and national sports teams across the country changing names and mascots. I’m not asking you to recommit to changing the Raider name because it is the trendy or socially responsible thing to do.
I am asking you to do it for that student who feels isolated, hurt and unseen by the name. I’m asking you to do it for the individual who will feel heard, seen and that they matter when a group of people responsible for the education in their city take a stand to say “we do not want a name and mascot that would hurt even one person.”
In the 57 years I’ve lived in Rutland, I’ve seen many changes, I’ve also seen many failed attempts at change. Please don’t let this be a failed attempt at strong, important change. Thank you in advance for doing the right thing.
Sandi Reardon
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.