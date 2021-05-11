I want to respond to Jack Crowther's letter on fluoridation by repeating my main claim: Do your own research before taking the word of editorials that intentionally mislead.
Mr. Crowther misrepresents the CDC's view on fluoride, which can be quickly found by searching their website. They unequivocally state their support for water fluoridation as effective and safe. He also mentions the WHO to try to muddy the waters. Again, do your own research and read on their website their unequivocal support for water fluoridation. Finally, he vaguely references "top-notch science" that claims dangers to fetuses. This information is quite easy to find and very clearly indicates the only potential toxicity in concentrations far higher than any public water system in the USA, let alone Rutland.
I don't intend to convey any facts or statistics on fluoride because the letters page or a newspaper ad is not where you should seek this information. I simply encourage people to quickly search and find the strong support of the effectiveness and safety of fluoridation at the levels found in Rutland very clearly stated on the CDC, WHO and ADA websites with supporting research and data before you believe conspiracy theories directly contradicted by all of our public health authorities.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
