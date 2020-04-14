Often our perspective of an event is bizarre. At times, we tend to embellish the truth with confabulation. “We waited for at least an hour and a half just to buy a four-pack of TP.” In reality, it was 17 minutes from the time we picked it off the shelf and got through the register.
Currently, the days may seem to be a little less bright, but they are not the advent of an apocalyptic darkness. Our state, our nation is traversing a bumpy stretch on the highway called life. We confront the challenge not as Americans, Democrats or Republicans. Rather we will meet it head-on as the enormously diverse people that we are, differing in race, color, creed and culture.
But we are a people with an innate sense that "Loving our Neighbor" is not some random metaphor but an instinctive duty to help others. We are not always successful at achieving those goals. But that’s why they call it life and why we refer to ourselves as "human."
However, “being human” is a powerful directive. It is a call for compassion, sensitivity and common sense. It is also a prevalent nudge that allows us to understand that our neighbors (locally and globally) are just as important to us as, we are to them. They deserve just as much love, help and respect that all of us desire.
When neighbors help neighbors, actions translate as: “They give what they do not have, and they share what they cannot spare.” So the next time you are caught in a moment of reflection, ask yourself this: Does my neighbor have what they need? And can I share what I cannot spare?
Keep all of the health care workers and essential personnel, wherever they are, in your prayers. God Bless all of us.
David Caggige
Rutland
