In the coming months, the public is likely to hear more about the COVID-19 vaccines as they become available to a wider group of people. As physicians, we fully endorse vaccination, as do all the leading medical societies and public health experts — including the American Medical Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health, to name just a few.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved in the United States are safe and effective, as evidenced by the more than 43 million Americans who have received the vaccine without major incident. If you have specific concerns, we urge you to speak directly to your medical provider.

We all have received the vaccines and are advising our families, friends and patients to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

Vaccination is the only way we will be able to defeat COVID-19 and get back to normal life.

Join us in being part of the cure and sign up for the vaccine as soon as you are able.

Melbourne Boynton, MD, RRMC chief medical director

Brad Berryhill, MD, Community Health medical director

Todd Gregory, MD, RRMC Medical Director, Emergency Medicine

Rick Hildebrant, MD, RRMC medical director, Hospital Medicine

Philip R. Lapp, MD, RRMC medical staff president

Stan Shapiro, MD, Medical Director, Rutland Heart Center

