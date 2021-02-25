In the coming months, the public is likely to hear more about the COVID-19 vaccines as they become available to a wider group of people. As physicians, we fully endorse vaccination, as do all the leading medical societies and public health experts — including the American Medical Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health, to name just a few.
The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved in the United States are safe and effective, as evidenced by the more than 43 million Americans who have received the vaccine without major incident. If you have specific concerns, we urge you to speak directly to your medical provider.
We all have received the vaccines and are advising our families, friends and patients to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
Vaccination is the only way we will be able to defeat COVID-19 and get back to normal life.
Join us in being part of the cure and sign up for the vaccine as soon as you are able.
Melbourne Boynton, MD, RRMC chief medical director
Brad Berryhill, MD, Community Health medical director
Todd Gregory, MD, RRMC Medical Director, Emergency Medicine
Rick Hildebrant, MD, RRMC medical director, Hospital Medicine
Philip R. Lapp, MD, RRMC medical staff president
Stan Shapiro, MD, Medical Director, Rutland Heart Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.