I agree with the comments of Kathryn Adams on the architectural quality of the Ripley Road building. It is, in fact, a cement block gymnasium with books. I look at the staircase that goes up to the second story stacks and think — gosh, could I manage that? I do like to explore in a library.
As to the comment that the present library does not meet the needs of the present — could one be more specific? In what way?
There are so many issues involved with this move. I plead with the board of trustees, do not make a hasty decision. There are a number of wonderful Vermont libraries that have adapted their buildings in beautiful and functional ways. Consult them.
Angela Hinchey
Rutland
