The small town is slowly becoming an endangered species. If we want it to survive, we need to ensure that our small communities are self sufficient and financially viable.
Fortunately, for years much of our commerce was on a closed loop. You spend money at the local store. That money pays their employees. Employees spend their money at other stores and the cycle continues. When you spend the money at Dollar General, that money immediately leaves our town. The No. 1 service that DG does is export money from small towns to the wealthy elites.
DG is a publicly traded company that makes money by employing as few people as possible. When you spend money there, the profit is distributed among the shareholders, which typically are wealthy elites not from Vermont and especially not Castleton. DG undermines the ability of other businesses to compete because they are backed by a $40 billion company.
Remember, DG is not a general store. The general store is just a means to provide their actual product. Their actual product is stock dividends, transferred from your pockets to the pockets of the wealthy elite.
The existence of DG is just one factor that will eventually end the financial viability of small towns if we don't fight it. I love this town and would hate it for the next generation's only option for financial success to be leaving this town because DG is the only employer with just a small handful of workers.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
