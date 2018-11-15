Over 100,000 Vermonters voted for me last week. I want to thank each and every person for their support.
Five months ago, I decided to undertake one of the biggest challenges/opportunities of my life. Running a statewide campaign for the first time was daunting -- running a statewide campaign against an incumbent even more so, considering that only once in the last 50-plus years has an incumbent been defeated in a Vermont statewide election.
We assembled a team of volunteers and planned a positive campaign focused on the issues. With little statewide name recognition, we began by introducing me to Vermonters. Vermonters were willing to listen to my perspective and help me in so many ways. Investing in the campaign, hosting house parties, putting up signs and banners, arranging meet-and-greets, making calls night after night, volunteering for every parade we could find in the state, sharing words of encouragement, or just telling me "I voted for you" was very gratifying.
Even though the election results were disappointing, the support I received from people all across our state was humbling. The journey was an incredible experience and I am a better person as a result.
Vermonters welcomed me into this race, our team gave me a chance to win and my family made this a special journey. I'm proud of our team and the campaign we ran. Thank you Gail, Darren, Dawn, Hayden, Rachel, Casey, Shayne, Ben and Tyler.
Thanks again, Vermont.
Don Turner Jr.
Milton
