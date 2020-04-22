I strongly and respectfully request of the Board of Aldermen that the Rutland City Master Plan not be altered to remove the possibility of extending the existing natural gas pipeline infrastructure to Rutland.
This gas pipeline is currently an excellent example of how businesses in other areas of the state have an advantage over local businesses. Being able to connect to the gas pipeline results in tremendous savings and it is unfortunate that businesses in the Middlebury and Burlington areas can benefit from this while our local companies are shut out of this advantage.
I understand that the pipeline has been controversial from the start and that expanding it farther would also be opposed by some Vermonters. At the State House I often hear other representatives voice their opposition to any further expansion of Vermont’s fossil fuel infrastructure. It is hard not to note how often this is voiced by representatives whose communities already benefit from the existing pipeline.
Also, I understand that even with encouragement the pipeline may never make it to Rutland. It has proven incredibly expensive to build and getting the pipeline from its current endpoint to Rutland would involve a massive amount of funding that may never materialize. Changes in technology in the future may render the pipeline obsolete before it ever reaches us.
But the point I want to stress is that with the master plan, the board is sending a message — and sending a message not just for Rutland City but for the whole Rutland region. By altering the master plan to remove the possibility of extending the pipeline to Rutland you are reaffirming the existing belief that it is more difficult to start, grow or maintain a business in this area than it is in other parts of the state. Furthermore, you are making it clear to businesses considering locating in or expanding in the area that they will never have this huge advantage that businesses just 45 minutes north of us have.
Whether extending the pipeline to Rutland can ever become a reality or not, altering the master plan to remove its possibility makes a clear anti-business statement that will be harmful to Rutland City and our surrounding neighbors. Please do not deliver this blow to our local business community.
William Notte
Rutland City
The writer is a Democrat representing Rutland City in the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.