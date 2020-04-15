Food needs to get to the people’s plates, not plowed under or spilt. We need to find efficient ways to fix our food supply chain breaks. We need to find solutions so our seasonally bountiful harvest can make it to those in need of nutrition.
We should call in our National Guard, Air Force, Army, and or Navy to help make it happen. Let’s also find a way to finance farmers and their families.
Michel Messier
Rutland
