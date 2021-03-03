I urge the Rutland Free Library board of directors, please do not make a hasty decision as to the library relocation. Reach out to other marvelous Vermont libraries. I have two suggestions: The Fairbanks Library in St. Johnsbury which has done a beautiful refurbishing of their 19th-century library, and the Norman Williams Library in Woodstock, an excellent renovation in their historic home, with an enchanting children's library in their basement. Talk to the librarians, get input, please keep an open mind. Rutland expects this.
Angela Hinchey
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.