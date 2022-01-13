To all those people who are adamant about declining the COVID vaccine. Have you not observed the consequences of not getting the vaccine? I don’t mean to just yourself, I mean to society.
I have a friend who recently received a bone marrow transplant and the day before his transplant, his sister was told she would not be able to visit him because of the increase in COVID cases. Are you aware that those of you who have declined the vaccine have impacted this person's recovery? Try being extremely ill and not having a family member to be there for support.
Have you thought about the medical staff during the past two years? They have endured long hours without days off, sadness when they repeatedly see people dying because they didn’t want to get vaccinated.
Last year this time, we were hopeful this would be over now and as you can see, we are still here and maybe even in a worse state. Please consider getting vaccinated unless you honestly have a medical or religious reason for declining this important responsibility.
I’m not sure how much more the medical staff can continue at this pace without emotional and physical consequences. They have given their all, how about you stepping up to the plate and making a positive impact on your fellow man? What don’t you get?
Christine Dore
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.