Bravo to community leader and business owner Tricia Huebner for her candid and courageous letter regarding the difficulty of downtown parking, and her tenacity in tracking and reporting other towns’ more consumer-friendly fines.
Whenever I have business or personal errands downtown, I never use the for-pay parking spaces; they are complicated, often out of order, and inconvenient in many other ways. Plus, they bring out the worst in some of our otherwise wonderful police force. One day, I arrived at my vehicle a full 10 minutes from an expired meter, when I spotted an officer hovering near my car, who greeted me this way: “Wow, you’re lucky, I was just waiting to give you a ticket.” And forget about the Jeffords parking facility — no way am I getting stuck in there.
Instead, I park several blocks from downtown and walk — an option I am grateful to have as I’m physically able and can allot enough time to do so — but very annoying in inclement weather. And what about those who are pressed for time or not as able to navigate such an option, e.g., parents with a few young children in tow (and, perhaps, baby carriages); older visitors juggling purchases while hurrying to a meter that’s about to expire; or anyone who’s just not able to move quickly without some sort of mechanical device? Do these patrons deserve such punishing fines?
Now that our downtown is flourishing again with charming shops to please almost any budget and consumer desire, plus a variety of dining options (despite the incredibly sad news of Table 24 — where nearby parking was also a challenge), let’s make it easier for Rutlanders and visitors alike to enjoy this area. The current parking situation inhibits that — and, by extension, our local economy.