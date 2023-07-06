Bravo to community leader and business owner Tricia Huebner for her candid and courageous letter regarding the difficulty of downtown parking, and her tenacity in tracking and reporting other towns’ more consumer-friendly fines.

Whenever I have business or personal errands downtown, I never use the for-pay parking spaces; they are complicated, often out of order, and inconvenient in many other ways. Plus, they bring out the worst in some of our otherwise wonderful police force. One day, I arrived at my vehicle a full 10 minutes from an expired meter, when I spotted an officer hovering near my car, who greeted me this way: “Wow, you’re lucky, I was just waiting to give you a ticket.” And forget about the Jeffords parking facility — no way am I getting stuck in there.

