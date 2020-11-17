Rutland City losing Gus Louras prompts me to reflect on his peers, the downtown Rutland merchants who were his friends and colleagues for so many years: There may be others but I remember the Anagnos, Apple, Beauchamp, Carbine, Eastman, Fineberg, Freeman, Ginsberg, Goldman, McClallen, McNeil, Munsat, Reedy, Sherman, Wilson and Wolk families. There was ethnic diversity, a multicultural core to our downtown, there was civility, respect and I believe a kinder more tolerant Rutland. I know an affliction of age is often looking back with rose-colored glasses but I do know when my late husband, Steve Eddy, opened his bookstore in 1972, that was the downtown Rutland business community that welcomed him. Sadly, Gus Louras was about the last of that era.
Nancy Eddy
Rutland
(0) comments
