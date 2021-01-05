I have held off writing about the Rutland Free Library move because I don’t live in Rutland, although I often walk between the library and the downtown coffee shops, the bank, Phoenix Books and other downtown businesses. But then I got a parking ticket outside the Rutland Food Coop, and so decided to write.
What does a parking ticket have to do with the library’s move? Both are designed to discourage use of the downtown.
The coop was busy and the meter ran out before I got back. I was angry about the ticket, but not because of the cost involved. I was angry because given the hollow emptiness of downtown, everyone should be encouraged and welcomed to the city, yes, even with free parking. I suspect parking fees and tickets add little to the budget but do much to discourage visitors.
Moving the library away from downtown is yet another way to discourage visitors to a struggling city. With all the empty storefronts plus more businesses likely to shut their doors following the pandemic, why hollow out the city even more? A library – especially one that serves its constituents so well in a magnificent historic building – is vital to a community. And it needs to stay there.
I mourn the gutting out of a city I had seen make great strides to revive itself (and to which I have added my own efforts). Moving the library from downtown may be pragmatic in the short term, but it’s a strike at very the heart of Rutland.
Martha Molnar
Castleton
