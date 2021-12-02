RE: Nick Searles Nov. 30 letter, "Street lights, pedestrians"
I do not quite understand why Mr. Searles thinks the responsibility for operating his motor vehicle falls on every single person who may be walking alongside the streets at night. Sounds like Mr. Searles is the one not paying attention. Newsflash: Hitting pedestrians with your car because you are too impaired to properly operate, it is all on you, buddy.
Try to be smart. If you are unable to safely drive at this time of the year, take some personal responsibility and call an Uber or ride The Bus.
Matt Andrews
West Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.