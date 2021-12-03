In response to Matt Andrews: I drive home in the dark every night. There are people wearing dark clothes, walking dark-colored dogs. I have complained about this for years. Use a flashlight. Get reflection tape for your clothes. I resent that you think all people driving at night are impaired.
Beryl Robare
Rutland
