Danziger cartoon of April 11 is disgusting. It’s not funny, sarcastic, mocking, instructive, or anything other than fodder for extremists. Danziger’s attempt to show Tennesseans as racist idiots is beyond being acceptable. They are not. Name-calling in today’s cultural divisions and stress in the U.S. is fanning the flames of more violence and extremism.
The Rutland Herald is a fine newspaper we have been reading for 50 years. Danziger, in this and other cartoons, is a distraction from your usually positive message, your reporting and image of an upstanding hometown newspaper. We’d all be better served if Danziger were dropped.
