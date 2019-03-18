In the latest of Jim Sabataso’s excellent reviews he regretted that the producers of the documentary film "Period. End of Sentence." used dubbed English dialog rather than subtitles. He found the dubbing overly rehearsed, unnatural and distracting.
Maybe dubbing was used so the film would be accessible to millions of people around the world who understand English but can’t read. Similarly, speech that seems stilted to us may be more easily understood by listeners who speak widely varying accents and dialects of English.
Richard Andrews
Springfield
